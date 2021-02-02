Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 83,399 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 317,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

