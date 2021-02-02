Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTA stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

