Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 10,213.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $54,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 94.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

