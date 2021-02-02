Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $539,000 Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,111,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 94,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

