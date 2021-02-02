Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 10,213.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

