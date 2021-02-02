Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.28% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 9,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $267,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

