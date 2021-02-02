Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,728 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6,436.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carter’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,780,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,033 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

