Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10,730.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $202,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $337.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.