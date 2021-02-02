Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMT. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

