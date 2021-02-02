Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

KMT stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

