Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of KMT opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

