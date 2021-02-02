Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of KMT opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
