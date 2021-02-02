Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

