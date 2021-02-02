KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KDDI in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KDDIY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 98,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,574. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

