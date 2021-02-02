Kasi Sethu Raman Sells 171,429 Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Stock

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Director Kasi Sethu Raman sold 171,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$65,143.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,992.40.

NGC traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.43. 188,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. Northern Graphite Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$27.67 million and a P/E ratio of -30.36.

Get Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) alerts:

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.