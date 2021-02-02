Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post sales of $35.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $18.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $108.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.38 million, with estimates ranging from $150.68 million to $212.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 138,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

KPTI opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.