JustBet Price Up 6.6% This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. JustBet has a total market cap of $249,426.40 and approximately $89,160.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067137 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00258661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00037765 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

