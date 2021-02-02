Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.9 days.

OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores precious and base metal deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

