Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.9 days.
OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.26.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
