JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG) Shares Down 0.3%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305.84 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02). 49,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 65,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

The company has a current ratio of 119.87, a quick ratio of 119.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 308.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.23. The company has a market cap of £228.59 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

