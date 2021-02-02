Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,911 shares of company stock worth $940,024. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.