Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.26. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

