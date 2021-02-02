Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after buying an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after buying an additional 2,490,206 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after buying an additional 485,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.