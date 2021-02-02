Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.