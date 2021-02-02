Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $54,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

