Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $45,000 in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Shares of PBE opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.