Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $168,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 325,118 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

