Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22.

