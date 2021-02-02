John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
HTD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $27.98.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
