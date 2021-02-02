John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

HTD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $27.98.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

