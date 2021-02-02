Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Astellas Pharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Astellas Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

