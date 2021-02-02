Jefferies Financial Group Increases GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Price Target to $5.50

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of GLOG opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

