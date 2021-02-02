Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Match Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $159.85.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

