Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Federated Hermes, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $90,061.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,735.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

