Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Accuray Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Accuray stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,078 shares in the company, valued at $841,049.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Accuray by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Accuray by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Accuray by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 543,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

