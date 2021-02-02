Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target to $2.50

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
Shares of DSX stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
