Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target to $2.50

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

