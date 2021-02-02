Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Navient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth about $37,180,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Navient by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Navient by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

