Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $$5,600.00 on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $4,777.00 and a 1 year high of $5,600.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,515.22.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

