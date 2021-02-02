Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,687 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,612,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period.

IYK opened at $175.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $181.06.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

