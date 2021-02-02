Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,518.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

