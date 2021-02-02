Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.91% of Gladstone Land worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

