Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 204.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in STERIS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after acquiring an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.71. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

