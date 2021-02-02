Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after buying an additional 243,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after buying an additional 122,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $27.59.

