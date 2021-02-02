James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

JHX stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $242,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

