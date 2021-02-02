J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.20% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $28,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.