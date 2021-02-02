IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

ISEE stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $499.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 128.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

