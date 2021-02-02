Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.92

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.92 and traded as high as $19.45. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 91,781 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $438.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 56.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.