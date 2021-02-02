iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,590 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. 27,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

