iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lifted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 267.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $78.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

