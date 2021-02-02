iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 667,054 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 1,282,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,763,664. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

