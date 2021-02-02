iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 338,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. 58,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,868. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

