iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Boosted by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,675.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 558,480 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 244,781 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. 10,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

