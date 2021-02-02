iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,108,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,544,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,907,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

